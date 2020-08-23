Burgum, Sanford keeping distance amid pandemic

North Dakota's top two executives don't see as much of each other these days.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford "have been very careful about making sure that if one of us tested positive that the other wouldn't be a close contact, and so we're doing a good job of socially distancing from the other," the governor said Wednesday.
North Dakota's lieutenant governor is first in line to succeed the governor upon a vacancy. The secretary of state acts as governor if the governor's seat is vacant and the lieutenant governor is unable to serve. Lieutenant governor successions have occurred five times in state history, most recently in 2010, when then-Gov. John Hoeven resigned to enter the U.S. Senate, and was succeeded by Jack Dalrymple.
While Burgum has been the face of North Dakota's pandemic response at regular news conferences, Sanford has kept busy in other ways.
Most recently, the lieutenant governor was in discussions about the petrochemical industry, ethane capture and the future of Coal Creek Station, the state's largest coal-fired power plant, which is set to close in 2022.
Sanford also has been leading North Dakota's EmPower Commission, which develops energy policy, and subbing for Burgum as chairman of the State Water Commission for its last three meetings. Sanford also can chair the State Board of Equalization, which the governor usually leads. A recent board meeting was held virtually.
Sanford also chairs the State Investment Board and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission. He also presides over the state Senate but has not done so since April 2019, when the Legislature completed its work.
Burgum and Sanford -- whose office is inside the governor's office in the Capitol -- say they maintain daily contact by phone and email. Sanford participates in meetings daily by phone or videoconference. Early in the pandemic, he did appear at some press conferences with Burgum and other state officials.
"We want to be not only showing a good example but keeping distancing between he and I because we don't want to have a continuation of government issue at the top if he ends up testing positive and then I would shortly after," Sanford said in an interview by phone from his home office in Bismarck.
The 17 people of the governor's office have been divided between working remotely and at the Capitol. Sanford has been working primarily remotely. Now, some staff have returned to the office and are working a hybrid schedule, governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said. Four staff are working mostly remotely.
There were times since March when the governor and lieutenant governor did not physically see each other for more than a week or 10 days, Sanford said. They mainly meet in passing these days.
"Physically, in the same meeting room, we're trying not to do that," said Sanford, who added he has empathy for people working from home, having helped with his third grade daughter's math assignments last spring when K-12 school buildings closed and classes went online.
Burgum on Wednesday said he had last seen Sanford earlier that day, when he waved at him across his office while keeping distance.
North Dakota's governor and lieutenant governor have a history of keeping distance to ensure the order of succession. For decades, the two haven't flown on an aircraft together. The practice dates to at least the Sinner-Omdahl administration from 1987-92.
Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, and Sanford, a former Watford City mayor and auto dealer, are seeking a second term.
Their Democratic-NPL challengers, Dickinson/Killdeer veterinarian Shelley Lenz and Sharon-area farmer and former state representative Ben Vig, also have been practicing social distancing.
Lenz said the two have worn masks and distanced themselves when meeting and campaigning, most recently at a parade in Valley City. She noted she has been following "scientifically sound and medical advice from the experts since March 25."
"A lot of times what we'll do is -- there's not that many events and if they actually do happen we try to separate each other so both of us are represented," Lenz said. "Occasionally we end up in the same spot, but it's very rare."
The campaign recently posted a Facebook photo of the two sitting apart in Vig's barley field, each wearing a mask.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.