Burgum, Sanford keeping distance amid pandemic

Sanford also chairs the State Investment Board and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission. He also presides over the state Senate but has not done so since April 2019, when the Legislature completed its work.

Burgum and Sanford -- whose office is inside the governor's office in the Capitol -- say they maintain daily contact by phone and email. Sanford participates in meetings daily by phone or videoconference. Early in the pandemic, he did appear at some press conferences with Burgum and other state officials.

"We want to be not only showing a good example but keeping distancing between he and I because we don't want to have a continuation of government issue at the top if he ends up testing positive and then I would shortly after," Sanford said in an interview by phone from his home office in Bismarck.

The 17 people of the governor's office have been divided between working remotely and at the Capitol. Sanford has been working primarily remotely. Now, some staff have returned to the office and are working a hybrid schedule, governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said. Four staff are working mostly remotely.

There were times since March when the governor and lieutenant governor did not physically see each other for more than a week or 10 days, Sanford said. They mainly meet in passing these days.