Burgum requests disaster declaration for 6 North Dakota counties

Gov. Doug Burgum has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for six North Dakota counties impacted by a severe summer storm.

He sent a letter Monday to President Donald Trump through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The counties are Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells.

The June 29-July 1 storm struck infrastructure and homes with high winds and hail and 4-8 inches of rain.

“In a few short hours, this impactful storm swamped fields and pastures, washed out roads, damaged bridges and railroad tracks, flooded basements, destroyed electrical equipment and knocked out power to thousands of North Dakotans,” Burgum said in a statement.

A presidential declaration would provide FEMA assistance to pay for costs of road and infrastructure repairs. Damages to local and federal infrastructure exceed $5 million.

Burgum also issued an executive order Monday activating the State Emergency Operations Plan to provide resources and assist local and tribal officials in response to the storm.

North Dakota has received five federal disaster declarations, including three for flooding, in the last two years.

