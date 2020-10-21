Burgum outlines political group's focus on Measure 1, North Dakota K-12 chief

"I didn't have the vision of doing it with PAC money, but I always stood up and had the press conference and said, 'This is what I believe is right for the state and this is how I prefer the people to vote,' which is what our current governor is doing in a different way," he said.

Burgum formed and led the 15-member task force comprising state lawmakers, university professors and researchers, and others, which in late 2018 recommended a three-board model.

The governor said the state needs an improved higher education governance structure than the model established more than 80 years ago. He cited "incredible forces" of changing economics, technology and culture, among other reasons.

"It's not really working to fit the institutions," Burgum said of the current board.

The 2019 Legislature considered different measures, killing a bill for a two-board model and passing a resolution that bore Measure 1.