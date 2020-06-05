Burgum downplays donations to group targeting fellow Republicans

"The idea that this is something that doesn't happen and is really unusual, again, there's no basis in fact for the claim," the governor told reporters. "Just look at politics in America ... since its founding, and this would just fit right into that, of legislators and executive branch people supporting each other."

Competition is a good thing for the party and the state, he said.

It takes money to "create a level playing field" in races, he added, hinting at what President Donald Trump's May 24 tweet endorsing treasurer candidate Dan Johnston is worth.

"Is that worth a million, 2 million bucks? Might be, I mean, seriously, in today's world," he said. "The dollars is an isolated metric because there's other factors that play into it to try to create a level playing field."

Delzer, a farmer who has served almost 30 years in the House, said Burgum's donations are "a lot of money to try to influence other races, and frankly I don't think it's right."