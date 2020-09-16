Burgum defends supporting North Dakota seat belt law, refraining from mask mandate

"If I'm sitting in my driveway, not going anywhere and wearing a seat belt, I'm not helping anybody else, OK?" Burgum said. "But if I'm putting a mask on and going into public, I'm helping other people, and so this is a different thing. This is a community thing. This is a 'We're all in it together.'"

The CDC in July urged the public to wear masks to reduce coronavirus spread, citing research that included two Missouri hairdressers symptomatic with COVID-19 and wearing masks who did not spread the virus to any of their dozens of clients.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus -- particularly when used universally within a community setting," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement. "All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

A mask mandate to increase compliance with public health guidance could lead to the opposite in North Dakota, where many people reject a mask mandate, Burgum said.

"If I thought by not having a seat belt law that we could get more people to wear their seat belt, that's the camp I'd be in," he said.