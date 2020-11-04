Burgum appoints successor for House seat, but attorney general says governor lacks authority

Stenehjem last month in an opinion said Andahl's death, if he were to be elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republican party leaders could fill by appointment. District 8 Republicans continued to campaign for Andahl, seeing a path to appointing a successor if Andahl were to win.

The governor's office cited a state constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”

Burgum said in the statement that “After extensive research, it became clear that the only legal and constitutionally viable way to fill the District 8 seat is through gubernatorial appointment."

"Our hearts continue to go out to David Andahl’s family and friends," Burgum said. "There is no doubt he would have served the state well in the Legislature. The people of District 8 are entitled to full representation in the next legislative session, and Wade Boeshans is uniquely qualified to serve their needs."

Boeshans is president and general manager of BNI Energy, chairman of the Lignite Energy Council and president of the Bismarck State College Foundation.