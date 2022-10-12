Bowman County oilfield spill impacts Spring Creek

A pipeline spilled 840 gallons of produced water in Bowman County, with an unknown amount entering Spring Creek.

No impacts to wildlife were immediately reported.

Denbury Onshore LLC notified the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality of the spill about 10 miles south of Marmarth. The initial report states that 20 barrels of produced water was released. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. A barrel is equal to 42 gallons.

Spring Creek flows for about 2 ½ miles before emptying into the Little Missouri River, according to Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with DEQ. The water is not flowing at this time and only about 150 feet has been impacted, he said.

DEQ personnel are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and cleanup. The cause of the spill is under investigation.