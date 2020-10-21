Board awards state health insurance contract; Godfread announces 2021 insurance rates

2021 rates

Godfread on Thursday released approved health insurance rates for both individual and small group plans for 2021.

“A vast majority of North Dakotans should see little to no change in the health insurance premiums they are paying from this year to next year," he said in a statement. "During these uncertain times, we felt it was important to give as much consistency to our consumers as possible, especially when it comes to health insurance.”

The 2021 rates reflect an average rate reduction of 20% last year due to the state's reinsurance program. Reinsurance essentially is insurance for insurance companies to protect them from high-dollar claims, resulting in lower premiums for consumers. The federal government in July 2019 approved the state's reinsurance program, which establishes a pool of federal and state money to help cover high-risk people.

Average 2021 individual market rate increases for the major carriers in North Dakota are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, 0.63%; Sanford Health Plan 14.28%; and Medica Health Plan, 0.9%.

Average 2021 small group market rate increases for the major carriers in North Dakota are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, none; Sanford Health Plan none; United Health Care, 7.91%; and Medica Insurance Co., 0.16%.

For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov or contact the Insurance Department at 701-328-2440.

