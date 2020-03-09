Bismarck working with private company to improve public information

Bismarck city officials are working with a marketing company to develop a plan to better inform the public, in a move tied partly to a decision two years ago to increase water rates.
All five city commissioners and city staff met with Marketing & Advertising Business Unlimited Inc. representatives on Monday to discuss how the city can better communicate its work.
Bismarck is paying $18,300 to have the company develop a plan to “help the city better inform, educate and engage area residents in discovering the good works occurring in Bismarck,” according to an agreement signed in January. The plan is to cover such things as executive interviews, website and social media audits, and branding and planning sessions. It will include findings and recommendations.
“Organizations are just like individuals. They have a persona. So we go through as part of the process helping organizations define themselves in terms of what it is they value and how it is they want to project themselves as an organization,” Mike Mabin, MABU’s chief executive officer, said during the meeting.
City staff have been discussing a need for better communications since working on the city budget last year, according to City Administrator Keith Hunke.
"When we look at ... some of those complex issues that we have to deal with ... that involve citizens, we have difficulties doing a proper job of communicating those," he said.
Hunke told the Tribune that discussions were partly prompted by community reaction to a 2018 public works department study on how it charges utility rates. The study led to the city approving an increase in water rates.
"We put a lot of time and effort, had a lot of public meetings, we did have public engagement. But after it was approved, went out and was implemented, there was some feedback as if nothing ever happened," Hunke said.
During Monday's meeting, commissioners mentioned community backlash to the water rate increase proposal.
"There was a lot that people heard differently than what was trying to be conveyed," Mayor Steve Bakken said.
Commissioner Nancy Guy echoed those concerns.
"It seems like everybody was blindsided by this and I have thought 'Hey, didn't we meet like seven times?' And there was hardly anybody at those meetings," she said.
The city last November invited proposals from consulting firms to create a plan to “advise the city” on “public communications, outreach and engagement, communications best practices, messaging templates for news releases, media advisories and similar forms of communication.”
A seven-member committee in January selected MABU from among three companies. The committee consisted of department directors including the city engineer, public works director, assistant city administrator and public information officer.
MABU Client Services Manager Debra Anderson on Monday asked commissioners what they thought were strengths and weaknesses of the city's "online presence." Commissioner Nancy Guy said it is difficult to find documents on the city website.
"When the commission did a study of some sort, we were pretty good about having it out there where people can get to it for a while," Guy said. "But a couple years later, if you try to search on something, you get all sorts of unrelated things."
Commissioner Shawn Oban said he has concerns with some city staff replying to social media comments, unless they're correcting misinformation.
"Because I think that raises questions about how much time people are doing what they are doing, and I think it goes back to customer service," Oban said. "If you are doing that, you may not be doing the things that provide customer service."
Both Guy and Bakken said they want to funnel people who contact them to their city emails to make their correspondence more accessible to open records requests.
"I think we all do a really good job of being extremely accessible to the public, but from a legal perspective, there are avenues that need to be adhered to," Bakken said.
