Bismarck working with private company to improve public information

A seven-member committee in January selected MABU from among three companies. The committee consisted of department directors including the city engineer, public works director, assistant city administrator and public information officer.

MABU Client Services Manager Debra Anderson on Monday asked commissioners what they thought were strengths and weaknesses of the city's "online presence." Commissioner Nancy Guy said it is difficult to find documents on the city website.

"When the commission did a study of some sort, we were pretty good about having it out there where people can get to it for a while," Guy said. "But a couple years later, if you try to search on something, you get all sorts of unrelated things."

Commissioner Shawn Oban said he has concerns with some city staff replying to social media comments, unless they're correcting misinformation.

"Because I think that raises questions about how much time people are doing what they are doing, and I think it goes back to customer service," Oban said. "If you are doing that, you may not be doing the things that provide customer service."