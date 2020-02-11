Bismarck resident announces run for Burleigh County Commission

Bismarck resident Becky Matthews has announced a run for Burleigh County Commission.

Matthews has served on the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program Policy Council, and was appointed by the governor to the North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities advisory board.

Other roles Matthews has held include chairwoman and treasurer of the North Dakota Women's Network and chairwoman of the Bismarck High School Boys Soccer Booster Club. She also is a board member for the Bismarck Share, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support chapter.

Her campaign team said Matthews' work as a parent mentor with Bismarck Public Schools' Early Intervention Program has "allowed her to witness the daily struggle that many Burleigh County residents face."

"Becky recognizes the importance of social service programs; investment in crucial infrastructure, reliable transportation and routes; accessible education and housing; and the need for fiscal responsibility in providing for these necessities," the announcement said.

Matthews attended high school in Hazen. She raised cattle with her father growing up. She has raised five children.

Matthews will need to gather at least 300 petition signatures by April 6 to make the June primary ballot.