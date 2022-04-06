Bismarck park commissioner running for Burleigh County seat

Bismarck Parks and Recreation Commissioner Wayne Munson is seeking a spot on the Burleigh County Commission.

Munson has served as a park board member for the past 10 years. He also was a member of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC board of directors for eight years.

"I truly enjoy giving back to the community that has given so much to me and my family," Munson said in a statement.

He is a co-founder of Bismarck Sign Co. and served in the North Dakota National Guard for six years.

Munson has lived in Bismarck since 2001. He and his wife, Missy, have four children and three grandchildren.

Dustin Gawrylow also has announced a campaign for Burleigh County commissioner. Commission members serve four-year terms. Three seats are up for grabs. The primary election is June 14. The top two vote-getters for each seat move on to the November general election.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.