Bismarck Park Board to conduct survey for proposed indoor recreation complex

The Bismarck Park Board will survey the community to better understand why voters last summer rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped fund a new indoor recreation complex.
The board unanimously approved a survey by research company School Perceptions, which was recently tasked by Mandan Public Schools to gauge interest in a bond to fund new schools. The results should be available by the Park Board's May meeting, Executive Director Randy Bina said.
Board members said they wanted to get a better sense of why residents did not support a half-cent sales tax increase that would have funded most of the complex. Just 37% of the nearly 17,000 people who voted in June 2020 were in favor of a tax increase. Supporters estimated it would have cost the average family $5.50 per month in taxes.
"I was incredibly disappointed with the vote in June, but we need to understand why people voted the way they did," Board President Julie Jeske said. "Was it based on the cost? Was it based on the amenities that we were looking to add?"
The survey will give residents information about potential costs for amenities in the complex and allow them to provide feedback. It will also see what types of funding sources voters prefer and how much they are willing to pay in taxes, School Perceptions Project Manager Sue Peterson told the Park Board. The issue was put on the ballot before COVID-19 came to North Dakota and impacted finances across the state.
Commissioner Mike Gilbertson said he was happy the board is getting some feedback.
"It will be nice to hopefully get some answers to help us move forward because Bismarck is not getting any smaller. The needs aren't getting any less," he said.
Bina previously told the Tribune that current recreation facilities have capacity issues, including with tennis, gymnastics and skating, and the Capital Racquet & Fitness Center needs to be replaced.
The recreation complex was projected to cost $114.5 million. Donations were expected to cover up to 10% of the cost. A feasibility study paid for by Parks and Recreation said the complex would bring in $2.6 million in revenue annually, and annual expenses were projected at $3.1 million. Expenses not covered by revenue were to be paid for in the Parks and Recreation budget. A location for the facility was not selected before the vote but will be a part of the survey.
