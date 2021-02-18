Bismarck Park Board to conduct survey for proposed indoor recreation complex

The Bismarck Park Board will survey the community to better understand why voters last summer rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped fund a new indoor recreation complex.

The board unanimously approved a survey by research company School Perceptions, which was recently tasked by Mandan Public Schools to gauge interest in a bond to fund new schools. The results should be available by the Park Board's May meeting, Executive Director Randy Bina said.

Board members said they wanted to get a better sense of why residents did not support a half-cent sales tax increase that would have funded most of the complex. Just 37% of the nearly 17,000 people who voted in June 2020 were in favor of a tax increase. Supporters estimated it would have cost the average family $5.50 per month in taxes.

"I was incredibly disappointed with the vote in June, but we need to understand why people voted the way they did," Board President Julie Jeske said. "Was it based on the cost? Was it based on the amenities that we were looking to add?"

