Bismarck-Mandan MPO seeks applicants

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking someone to represent the interests of the freight community on its Technical Advisory Committee.

Anyone living in the metro area is eligible to apply. The form is at https://bit.ly/3LJVwZv. It also can obtained by calling the MPO at 701-355-1848, or by picking one up at the department office at 221 N. Fifth Street. It should be mailed to: Rachel Drewlow, MPO executive director, Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization. P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.