The Bismarck City Commission is supporting calls for moving or delaying a planned carbon dioxide pipeline some believe would be unsafe and could impede the capital city’s northward progression.

The unanimous decision Tuesday night came at the urging of Bismarck-area developers who presented their own resolution to the commission opposing the proposed northern Burleigh County route of the regional Midwest Carbon Express line.

"It's not enough for the City Commission just to have a conversation; what we're asking for today is that you come out and publicly oppose the pipeline route," developer Chad Moldenhauer said.

Separately, Gov. Doug Burgum told The Bismarck Tribune Editorial Board on Tuesday afternoon that he supports “the safe transport of CO2” and believes there is “a lot of misinformation out there.”

He decried "Trying to turn carbon and CO2 into the devil element on the periodic table, when in fact it could actually be the thing that is the breakthrough that helps us solve a bunch of these huge global environmental problems."

He noted that two CO2 pipelines have operated safely in North Dakota -- one of them for decades -- “and then now it’s like these are the most dangerous things in the world.”

Developers' plea

Developers and others who spoke to the City Commission on Tuesday night said safety is only one reason to push for a new route for Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline, which will transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five Midwestern states to North Dakota’s Oliver County for permanent storage underground. They also cited potential insurance problems for homeowners, liability issues for city workers, and impediments to Missouri River recreation development.

“This is going to affect the growth of our community. This is dangerous to our community. We’ve just got to get it moved. Let’s get it moved 25 miles,” developer Chad Wachter said.

“Pass a resolution," he told commissioners. "Send a message to the (state) Public Service Commission that this is too close to the city. It is unacceptable. You can’t be silent on this. You have to take a stand. If you’re silent on it, then it’s open to interpretation that maybe the city doesn’t have an issue with it.”

The PSC will decide on permitting the proposed pipeline route in North Dakota.

The planned route passes through northern Burleigh County, and is less than 2 miles from Bismarck's extraterritorial area at its closest point. It's also in an area where the city is developing fastest -- north and east.

The Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association, which represents nearly 350 member businesses, presented the City Commission with a resolution opposing the proposed route "due to its proximity to Bismarck's extraterritorial jurisdiction, rural developments and future development path." The group also plans to submit it to the PSC, according to President Joe Hillerson.

Moldenhauer said the group was not asking for any specific ordinances, but at "a very minimum" for a city letter to the PSC supporting Burleigh County's actions.

The County Commission in early March passed an ordinance that requires companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials. Commissioners that month also adopted new zoning regulations that require companies building pipelines for hazardous liquids to obtain a special county permit and follow certain rules. Commissioners also have asked the PSC to hold off on deciding on a permit for Summit's pipeline until updated federal rules for such projects are in place.

The PSC on Tuesday held the fourth of five hearings around the state on the pipeline, in the Emmons County seat of Linton.

Summit Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell said during the hearing that the company is analyzing a potential route south of Bismarck at the request of state regulators. He declined to discuss details, and said the analysis will be submitted to the PSC in mid-May.

City action

The City Commission after a short discussion passed a resolution supporting Burleigh County's actions -- which Mayor Mike Schmitz and City Commissioner Steve Marquardt had voted in favor of as members of the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission -- and urging that a state permitting decision be put off until the new federal rules are ready.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is updating safety regulations for CO2 pipelines in the wake of a CO2 pipeline operated by Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines rupturing in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020. Summit has said that issues outlined by PHMSA in its Satartia Failure Investigation Report have been factored into the "planning, design, construction and operations" of the Midwest Carbon Express project.

The City Commission resolution also asks that regulators consider Bismarck's Together 2045 plan -- which includes goals, policies and recommendations to guide the development of the city in coming decades -- and site the pipeline at least 25 miles from the city's extraterritorial area.

"We're eventually going to grow to where that pipeline is," Commissioner Mike Connelly said, adding, "We've got 95,000 people here that we all care about, and we want the best decision going forward."

Burgum perspective

Summit touts the overall safety record of the thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines that have operated in the U.S. for decades, and notes that a CO2 pipeline has existed in western North Dakota for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada without incident.

Burgum noted that there is a second CO2 pipeline in the state -- a relatively new Denbury Resources line carrying CO2 from Wyoming gas plants through Montana and into the southwestern corner of North Dakota to enhance oil recovery from old wells. It's been operating for about a year and a half.

Burgum also said that carbon capture was a major part of the plan that in 2021 saved from closure Coal Creek Station in McLean County -- North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant. Reducing carbon emissions from ethanol plants also will help farmers who supply corn feedstock to those facilities, he said.

"You can be against the (Summit) pipeline if you’re against coal, you’re against oil and gas, you’re against fertilizer, if you’re against sustainable aviation fuel and you’re against agriculture in general," the governor said. "If you’re against all the things that we do, then you can be against a CO2 pipeline."

Burgum also pointed to natural gas pipelines that exist in the Bismarck area.

“There’s pipelines all over, and then this idea that somehow we’re going to try to do preemptive zoning, which of course is not constitutional -- to say you can’t have a CO2 pipeline within 4 miles of a dwelling, I mean if we were trying to get 4 miles away from all of these other pipelines, half of Bismarck would have to get up and move," he said.

Developers who spoke at the City Commission meeting maintained that natural gas is different from carbon dioxide, since CO2 is odorless and is an asphyxiant that displaces oxygen, disabling vehicles that need oxygen to run and making it difficult for people to breathe.

"You don't know that it's there until it's already in your system," Moldenhauer said. "Natural gas is different in that it's not necessarily dangerous until it's ignited."

Burgum told the Editorial Board that in the public debate surrounding the Summit pipeline, "There’s something missing from the whole context of the conversation, because right nearby (in western North Dakota) we have existing CO2 pipelines where nobody has ever said, 'Well I've got to be 4 miles away from it.'"

He suggested that energy and agriculture trade groups "step up and help educate the public on CO2 because there has to be an industry (voice), it can't just be government. Ag, coal, and oil and gas -- our three biggest industries -- all benefit so mightily from this opportunity."