Bismarck Democrat announces bid for North Dakota treasurer

While awaiting results Tuesday for North Dakota's Democratic presidential caucuses, a Bismarck Democrat announced his bid for North Dakota treasurer.

Democratic-NPL District 32 Chairman Mark Haugen told the Tribune that he will run for the state office. He planned a formal announcement for Thursday in Bismarck.

"After a phone call from the state party, they asked me to consider a run for state treasurer. After consulting with my family, we're throwing our hat in the ring," Haugen said.

Haugen, 58, works for the University of Mary as a graduate student adviser. He's a past president of the North Dakota EMS Association. He mounted unsuccessful bids for state House in 1996 and 1998 and state Senate in 2000.

Republican State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt is not seeking a fifth four-year term, telling the Tribune in December "it's just time for a new chapter." She has served since 2005.

Two Republican state lawmakers are seeking the party's endorsement for the office: Rep. Thomas Beadle of Fargo and Rep. Dan Johnston of Kathryn.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party meets March 19-22 in Minot for its state convention to endorse candidates. The GOP meets March 27-29 in Bismarck for its state convention.