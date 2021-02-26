Bismarck City Commission hires firm to study employee salaries

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McConnell told the Tribune that the city's employee benefits are similar to those at Burleigh County and the state of North Dakota.

Commissioners initially considered different options, including having the city update employee salaries on its own, before choosing to have Condrey and Associates do the job.

City officials said that having the plan updated would give the city more information, especially when it comes to next year's budget.

"This will help us understand where we need to be and what the dollar amount is and what we need to anticipate for 2022," Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak said. "Whether it's something we can implement or not is something to be seen through budget committee."

All commissioners except Mark Splonskowski voted to update the salary plan. Splonskowski suggested the city go back to the 2015 salary plan and adjust wages so they are in accordance with where the plan says they should be.

The updating work will begin in March and should be finished in time for 2022 budget discussions.

One resident spoke out against the plan update during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting. Mike Connelly, who ran for a seat on the city commission last summer, told the group that not including employee benefits such as health insurance or sick leave seemed a "glaring hole" to him.

