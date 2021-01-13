Bismarck City Commission gets look at street utility fee plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Using traffic data to determine the street utility fee can help explain why different properties are being charged different rates, AE2S consultant Brent Bogar said.

"A grocery store generates more trips than a dentist office," he told the Tribune.

The fee structure presented Tuesday is a basic framework that the commission can modify, Bogar said. It is set up so the fees help pay off some existing special assessment debt along with current street maintenance. The fee would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.

"This is a working framework," Mayor Steve Bakken said Tuesday. "There's a lot of things at this table that need to be discussed ... This is something that still at the end of the day needs to go in front of our voters."

However, the city cannot put a street utility fee in front of voters due to a 2017 law limiting some local governments' authority to levy taxes.

A bill in the 2019 legislative session would have allowed cities and counties to include an infrastructure tax on utility bills rather than levy special assessments. Instead, the bill commissioned a study on special assessments during the interim session. The taxation committee, which reviewed the study, did not make any recommendations.

The city plans to support similar legislation during the 2021 session. Hunke told the Tribune it was not clear which legislators would sponsor the bill. The issue was discussed during a meeting between local legislators and Bismarck commissioners and staff late last year.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.