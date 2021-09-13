Bismarck, Burleigh to hold 2022 budget hearings

Burleigh County and the city of Bismarck will hold public hearings for their 2022 budgets this week.

Bismarck's hearing will take place during the city commission meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building.

Bismarck's preliminary 2022 budget -- which includes almost $4 million in property tax increases -- is the second part of a plan the commission put into place last year to ensure city services are fully funded.

The general fund budget is just over $71 million, and the total preliminary budget is $330 million. As a comparison, the 2021 total budget is $238.6 million, and the general fund budget -- funded largely by property and sales taxes -- is about $58 million.

If the budget is approved, a property valued at $240,000 would see about $126 in new taxes. Residents would see about a 2% increase in water fees and a 5% increase in sewer fees, as well.

The county's hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building.