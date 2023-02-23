The risk to public safety from a carbon dioxide pipeline is no greater than that associated with other types of hazardous gases and pipelines, Burleigh County's top health official has concluded amid debate over a planned CO2 project that would bisect the county.

Bismarck-Burleigh Health Officer Dr. David Pengilly told county commissioners on Thursday that his opinion is based on only a few weeks' study and that it is not an endorsement of Summit Carbon Solutions' planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.

"We don't like any toxic materials going through our county ... we're not endorsing it," he said. "We're just saying it doesn't appear to represent an unacceptable risk."

Commissioner Wayne Munson said Pengilly's opinion "contradicts everything else we've been told up to now" and "just throws a wrench in everything that we've been working for, and I'm just more confused."

Commissioners are considering two ordinances linked to concerns expressed by some northern county residents about the Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, including worries about their safety. The pipeline is to transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota's Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

The commission, convening as the County Board of Health on Feb. 6, considered a public health statement that "expresses concern for the risk of hazardous liquid gas exposure to humans, the environment and livestock." It set the stage for a proposed ordinance that would require companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials, to ensure publish health and safety.

County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan acknowledged during the early February meeting that no health officials had provided input on the statement, and commissioners voted to seek an opinion from Pengilly.

Pengilly in the written opinion provided to commissioners on Thursday said he consulted with the state Department of Environmental Quality. That agency provided him with information including:

The permitting process for a CO2 pipeline includes government oversight and requires safety precautions including an emergency response plan.

Transportation of carbon dioxide is similar to the transport of fuels such as natural gas and oil, which requires monitoring and safeguards.

There is no greater risk in transporting CO2 than there is with other hazardous gases such as natural gas and anhydrous ammonia, which are present in the county.

Several other types of pipelines are established in North Dakota with proper standards in place.

Pengilly concluded in his written opinion that "There is no unacceptable risk to health, welfare and life safety for a CO2 pipeline." He recommended "reviewing Summit Carbon Solutions submitted emergency response plan upon completion."

Commissioner Brian Bitner during Thursday's meeting asked Pengilly to elaborate on "What is an acceptable risk?" Pengilly responded that "I can't quantitate 'acceptable risk' as far as injuries and deaths."

Bitner also pressed Pengilly on whether he disagreed with anything in the public health statement. Pengilly said he did not.

A hearing was held earlier this month on the proposed health and safety ordinance, and a commission vote could come next month. The commission later will also consider a separate proposed zoning ordinance pertaining to special use permits required for hazardous liquid pipelines. That ordinance is still being developed, according to Flanagan.

Neither ordinance would apply to existing pipelines.

Both Munson and Commissioner Jerry Woodcox pressed for getting a safety ordinance in place as soon as possible. Chair Becky Matthews said it's important for the county to consider "Where do we fit in the oversight, and where do we overstep and find ourselves in a legal battle?"

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will permit the route of the pipeline, and the state Industrial Commission will permit the CO2 disposal site. Summit must also comply with federal regulations. No Summit official spoke at Thursday's meeting.