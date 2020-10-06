Bismarck-area legislative candidate died of COVID-19

A Bismarck-area legislative candidate who defeated a powerful North Dakota lawmaker in the June primary election died from COVID-19.

David Andahl, 55, died Monday. His mother, Pat Andahl, told the Tribune on Tuesday that her son had been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days.

His mother has "no idea" how her son contracted the coronavirus, saying he had been "very careful" amid the pandemic. Funeral arrangements were pending.

Andahl was a Republican nominee for one of two District 8 House seats in the November general election.

"He had a lot of feelings for his county and his country and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry," Pat Andahl said Tuesday. "So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help. He was looking forward to it. He was looking forward to being part of that."

Andahl teamed up with Dave Nehring, who owns a habitat planting business, to win District 8 Republicans' endorsements and voters' nominations for the district's two House seats. District 8 covers a swath of the state east and north of Bismarck.