Bismarck-area legislative candidate died of COVID-19

A Bismarck-area legislative candidate who defeated a powerful North Dakota lawmaker in the June primary election died from COVID-19.
David Andahl, 55, died Monday. His mother, Pat Andahl, told the Tribune on Tuesday that her son had been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days.
His mother has "no idea" how her son contracted the coronavirus, saying he had been "very careful" amid the pandemic. Funeral arrangements were pending.
Andahl was a Republican nominee for one of two District 8 House seats in the November general election.
"He had a lot of feelings for his county and his country and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry," Pat Andahl said Tuesday. "So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help. He was looking forward to it. He was looking forward to being part of that."
Andahl teamed up with Dave Nehring, who owns a habitat planting business, to win District 8 Republicans' endorsements and voters' nominations for the district's two House seats. District 8 covers a swath of the state east and north of Bismarck.
They defeated longtime incumbent Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee. The primary election drew attention from Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who gave more than $1.8 million to the Dakota Leadership PAC, a political committee that successfully targeted Delzer's seat. Burgum and Delzer tangled over budget issues.
In addition to being a cattle rancher, Andahl was a race car driver, which took him all over the world, his mother said. He was a race car instructor in Las Vegas, and for years he was a federally approved government instructor demonstrating cars and motorcycles for soldiers in Afghanistan.
He served 16 years on the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission, including eight years as chairman. He also was deeply involved in his family's housing development north of Bismarck.
"He has done a lot of things in his short years," Pat Andahl said.
Andahl was not married and had no children. His Rottweiler, Hank, "was the love of his life," his mother said.
"He was his companion all the time," she said.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday said the general election ballot cannot be changed after Andahl's death, as mail-in voting is already underway. Jaeger's office and legislative staff were researching state law for guidance as to what to do should Andahl win a House seat in November.
"We just have to wait now and see what happens and then we’ll address those next questions after that," Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said.
Democrats Linda Babb, of Bismarck, and Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, are the Democratic-NPL District 8 House nominees. Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, is running unopposed for District 8's Senate Seat.
State lawmakers take office Dec. 1 for four-year terms.
(Check back for updates.)
