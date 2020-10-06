Bismarck-area legislative candidate died of COVID-19; path could be complicated if Andahl wins

A Bismarck-area legislative candidate who has died just weeks before the conclusion of the general election succumbed to COVID-19.

David Andahl defeated a powerful North Dakota lawmaker in the June primary to advance to November. The path forward should he win the general election could become complicated.

Andahl, 55, died Monday. His mother, Pat Andahl, told the Tribune on Tuesday that her son had been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days.

His mother has "no idea" how her son contracted the coronavirus, saying he had been "very careful" amid the pandemic. Funeral arrangements were pending.

Andahl was a Republican nominee for one of two District 8 House seats in the November general election.

"He had a lot of feelings for his county and his country and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry," Pat Andahl said Tuesday. "So many things he was very passionate about, and was hoping that he could get into the Legislature and be of some help. He was looking forward to it. He was looking forward to being part of that."