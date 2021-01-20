Bills target North Dakota coronavirus wastewater testing

Ruby told the Tribune he brought the bill because "right now whoever is in charge of the sewer can just opt in without any input from citizens or the mayor or the city council."

"I'm not saying that there's not some good information out of (wastewater testing) but I'd like to at least have citizen input and a council vote on it," Ruby said.

He was approached by people concerned by wastewater testing that traced the virus' presence to a university residence hall.

"I'm not going to get into big conspiracy theories or anything like that. I just think we need to have eyes on it from the citizens' standpoint," Ruby said.

Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, has introduced House Bill 1348, which would prohibit wastewater testing "for genetic material or evidence of disease." The bill will be set for a hearing before the House Human Services Committee.

Cory said she brought her bill for a similar reason as Ruby: concerns from people about wastewater testing tracing the virus on university campuses.