Bills target North Dakota coronavirus wastewater testing

Testing of wastewater for coronavirus in North Dakota would face a new hurdle under one bill in the Legislature and be outright banned by another.
Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot, introduced House Bill 1259 on Wednesday to the House Human Services Committee. The bill would require a public hearing and a vote before local officials decide to participate in state or national wastewater testing.
North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality is administering a study of cities' wastewater to analyze coronavirus presence. The study was expanded last fall with $675,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. Wastewater samples are delivered to North Dakota State University in Fargo for lab analysis of the virus' genetic material, measured as millions of viral particles per person per day.
The testing is an emerging science that is potentially an earlier indicator of active COVID-19 cases than testing of people. Wastewater testing could supplement the public health response and help inform decision-making, supporters say.
Twenty-one cities are participating, including Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Mandan, West Fargo and Williston. The State Penitentiary in Bismarck also is conducting wastewater testing.
Six cities have said no, including Tioga, which the city commission president said last fall was due to residents' worries of "what next?" and perceived intrusion. Other cities declined to participate due to staffing reasons. The study began in mid-July 2020.
Ruby told the Tribune he brought the bill because "right now whoever is in charge of the sewer can just opt in without any input from citizens or the mayor or the city council."
"I'm not saying that there's not some good information out of (wastewater testing) but I'd like to at least have citizen input and a council vote on it," Ruby said.
He was approached by people concerned by wastewater testing that traced the virus' presence to a university residence hall.
"I'm not going to get into big conspiracy theories or anything like that. I just think we need to have eyes on it from the citizens' standpoint," Ruby said.
Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, has introduced House Bill 1348, which would prohibit wastewater testing "for genetic material or evidence of disease." The bill will be set for a hearing before the House Human Services Committee.
Cory said she brought her bill for a similar reason as Ruby: concerns from people about wastewater testing tracing the virus on university campuses.
"I also think that students at public universities should get the same rights. They should still have privacy and things like that," Cory said, acknowledging that the testing doesn't trace the virus to individuals. She sees Ruby's bill as "a little bit more of a laid back version" of her bill.
The committee left open the hearing on Ruby's bill and will take further testimony on both bills when Cory's bill is heard, likely next week.
The Department of Environmental Quality gave neutral testimony in writing on Ruby's bill. The department likely will oppose Cory's bill, spokeswoman Jennifer Skjod said.
NDSU Microbiological Sciences Professor and Department Head John McEvoy submitted testimony opposing Ruby's bill, citing the early detection the testing provides -- used to great effect at the State Penitentiary, he wrote.
"This ability to detect the virus in wastewater before it is clinically evident in a population is a useful feature of wastewater monitoring and it can be used to inform decisions about how to allocate resources," McEvoy wrote.
