Bills for North Dakota landowners' electronic posting have 'turned a huge corner'

The second bill would make electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also would define a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

The committee also gave unanimous do-not pass recommendations to Senate Bill 2037 and Senate Bill 2038. The latter is included in 2144. Erbele said 2144 also is an improved and more agreeable version of 2037, which the interim committee put forth months ago.

Erbele said he strived to find a collaborative solution with sporting and landowner groups in the legislation, and that the bills have "turned a huge corner" on the long-running issues.

"The argument on each side is always arguing about which side is right, and we've put that aside and said 'What's the solution?'" he told the Tribune.

State Game and Fish Information Technology Supervisor Brian Hosek walked the committee through the electronic posting process and system, which he said is "simple to use and delivers a good user experience."