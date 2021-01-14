Bills for North Dakota landowners' electronic posting have 'turned a huge corner'

One of the most divisive issues of the 2019 Legislature is a topic again, but proponents of new legislation think they've found the solution for private land posting and access.
Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, introduced four bills on Thursday to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee related to trespassing and electronic land posting, an online method for landowners to close access to their land. The public is able to see the posted land through an app.
The 2019 Legislature defeated the contentious "trespass bill," which sought to ease hunter access on private land but was defeated amid arguments of private property rights versus the state's hunting heritage. The Legislature's interim Natural Resources Committee then undertook a pilot project of electronic land posting in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties. Seventy-nine landowners participated, comprising 268 parcels of more than 38,000 acres total.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday gave unanimous do-pass recommendations to Senate Bill 2036 and Senate Bill 2144. The first bill would continue the pilot project for another two years and expand it statewide. Landowners still would have the option to physically post their land with signs.
The second bill would make electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and also would define a "fence." It also would allow only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.
The committee also gave unanimous do-not pass recommendations to Senate Bill 2037 and Senate Bill 2038. The latter is included in 2144. Erbele said 2144 also is an improved and more agreeable version of 2037, which the interim committee put forth months ago.
Erbele said he strived to find a collaborative solution with sporting and landowner groups in the legislation, and that the bills have "turned a huge corner" on the long-running issues.
"The argument on each side is always arguing about which side is right, and we've put that aside and said 'What's the solution?'" he told the Tribune.
State Game and Fish Information Technology Supervisor Brian Hosek walked the committee through the electronic posting process and system, which he said is "simple to use and delivers a good user experience."
Bill proponents spoke of the ease of electronically posting land over using physical signs.
"(A landowner) was telling me it took, I believe, a horse, a boat and a four-wheeler to post his land ... and it's just a mess," said Brian Schanilec, who sat on the interim committee.
Mercer and Oliver counties landowner John Weinand, who also sat on the interim committee, gave his support to the bills. Physically posting land is onerous, he said.
"It costs a lot of money. It takes a lot of time at a time when we're really busy in the fall harvesting," Weinand said.
North Dakota's top game and fish official also expressed support for the "collaborative solutions" put forth.
"I'm extremely excited that we're finally putting this to end," Game and Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand said.
The committee heard no opposition to the two bills that received do-pass recommendations.
The four bills now go to the Senate for votes.
