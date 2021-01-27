Bills eye Canada for lower-cost prescription drugs in North Dakota

Legislation aiming to increase North Dakotans' access to lower-priced prescription drugs has an eye on neighboring Canada.
The Senate Human Services Committee on Wednesday heard Senate Bills 2170, 2209 and 2212, introduced by Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake. Two of the bills propose a state-run, wholesale importation program to buy medication from Canada. The other bill would set up a process for reference pricing, which would determine maximum retail prices using price data of four Canadian provinces.
"Let's say you want to buy a car. You go to Bill's Ford, and Bill's Ford quotes a price on a pickup of $60,000, and you go over to Joe's Ford, and Joe's Ford wants $65,000," Anderson said. "So you say, 'Gee, Bill's will give it to me for $60,000, how about we make a deal here?' That's negotiation, and that's what we're doing. We're looking at Canada, and we're saying, 'You're selling it for 30% of what we pay here, how about a deal here?'"
AARP North Dakota representatives told the committee that rising costs of prescription drugs have left people struggling to afford their medication. A 2020 AARP survey found 65% of North Dakota residents ages 45 and older are at least somewhat concerned about affording prescription drugs in the next two years.
"North Dakota shouldn't sit on the sidelines. We should be a part of those discussions about trying to put downward pressure on prescription drugs," AARP North Dakota Executive Director Josh Askvig said.
Mandan retiree Roger Roehl told the committee how for four years he's been using a Canadian company for cheaper leukemia medication after his pills went from $10 a month to $2,400 when he moved to Medicare. After research and consultation with a pharmacist about a Canadian brochure advertising the pills for $690 a month, he made the move, saving about $20,000 a year.
"It's expensive when you think you've worked your entire life and you've done everything right, that you can retire and then now we pay for one prescription (that) would be, under our system, $2,400. That's more than -- oof -- I could do," Roehl said.
Mike Worner, a retired educator in Fargo, told senators how he was prescribed an eye medication costing $1,700 for a three-month supply. His doctor recommended that to save money, he cut his dose in half from what was prescribed. But he's been able to purchase the eye drops from another country for $60.
"In my opinion this is simply not right," Worner said. "Why can someone purchase a prescription drug for $60 and then pay $1,700 for that same drug?"
Opponents to the bills cited impacts on pharmaceutical companies amid the coronavirus pandemic, risks from counterfeit drug trade, safety concerns and legal questions.
"Price controls are not a way to address increased access to medicines," said Peter Fjelstad, senior director of state policy for PhRMA, a trade organization of 33 biopharmaceutical manufacturers.
Two of the bills, 2212 and 2209, are virtually identical but for which state agency would run the importation program: either the Health Department or the State Board of Pharmacy, whose funding is derived from different sources.
"I think what we’re accomplishing here is a good public conversation so if we decide to move ahead with one of these bills, the public knows why," Anderson told the committee.
He said the time is ripe for the bills because the Trump administration last year promulgated rules for a 2003 federal law allowing importation of drugs from Canada. An importation program, if passed, would need federal approval. Anderson's legislation allows North Dakota to collaborate with other states on a drug importation program.
It's unclear what the costs of an importation program might be. The Health Department estimated $2.2 million for the next two years. The State Board of Pharmacy projected about $1 million, calling the expenditures "extremely difficult to determine."
The committee did not take immediate action on the bills.
