Bills eye Canada for lower-cost prescription drugs in North Dakota

"North Dakota shouldn't sit on the sidelines. We should be a part of those discussions about trying to put downward pressure on prescription drugs," AARP North Dakota Executive Director Josh Askvig said.

Mandan retiree Roger Roehl told the committee how for four years he's been using a Canadian company for cheaper leukemia medication after his pills went from $10 a month to $2,400 when he moved to Medicare. After research and consultation with a pharmacist about a Canadian brochure advertising the pills for $690 a month, he made the move, saving about $20,000 a year.

"It's expensive when you think you've worked your entire life and you've done everything right, that you can retire and then now we pay for one prescription (that) would be, under our system, $2,400. That's more than -- oof -- I could do," Roehl said.

Mike Worner, a retired educator in Fargo, told senators how he was prescribed an eye medication costing $1,700 for a three-month supply. His doctor recommended that to save money, he cut his dose in half from what was prescribed. But he's been able to purchase the eye drops from another country for $60.

"In my opinion this is simply not right," Worner said. "Why can someone purchase a prescription drug for $60 and then pay $1,700 for that same drug?"