A game of stones is one step closer to gaining elevated status in North Dakota.

The North Dakota House of Representatives voted 72-21 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 2229, which would designate curling as the state’s official sport.

The legislation that won Senate approval in January will go to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk. A spokesman for the Republican governor declined to comment on the bill.

Historical evidence suggests curling, sometimes referred to as chess on ice, dates back to at least the 1500s in Scotland and the Netherlands.

Back then, the pastime was played on frozen lochs and ponds. Today, throwers and sweepers compete on well-maintained indoor sheets at tournaments, known as bonspiels.

North Dakota has 11 curling clubs, the most on a per capita basis of any state, according to Sen. Sean Cleary. The first such club was established more than 120 years ago in Drayton.

Cleary, R-Bismarck, originally brought the bill on behalf of Alaina Schmit, an 11-year-old student in the capital city who told lawmakers she has been a curler almost half her life.

“Curling is a good sport for hanging out with people, and it’s good exercise in the winter,” Schmit told the Senate Education Committee in January.

Several House members remarked Wednesday that Schmit and her curling cohort were highly convincing lobbyists for the bill. Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, noted that Schmit's passion represents "a perfect example of young people having the ability to test our system."

No legislators spoke against the bill on Wednesday.

Seventeen states have an official state sport, ranging from dog mushing in Alaska to jousting in Maryland. Minnesota’s state sport is ice hockey, while South Dakota’s is rodeo.