Bill seeks clarity on appointment process after fight following deceased candidate's win

"The governor brought up something that we felt was a reach, and the governor himself said this is a gray area, so he put it forward; of course the Supreme Court ruled in the Legislature's favor. We're just making sure that that's the way it will be," Pollert said.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum "generally doesn’t comment on pending legislation."

Following Andahl's death, Secretary of State Al Jaeger asked Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem for his opinion on how Andahl's seat would be filled, should he win. Stenehjem said the same process as for district party appointments would apply.

Burgum sought to fill the seat by citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”

Democratic-NPL District 8 House nominee Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, finished third in the race with 11% and also sought the seat won by Andahl, who received 36% of the vote.

The bill will go before the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee. A hearing has yet to be set.

