Bill requires North Dakota's health officer to be a doctor

He is paid $12,600 monthly, records show.

Wilke replaced Dr. Paul Mariani who abruptly resigned in September after only 12 days on the job when Burgum reversed himself and rescinded an order that would have enforced quarantines for close contacts of coronavirus patients.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mariani took over after Dr. Andrew Stahl stepped down in late August to join a private practice. Burgum said at the time that Stahl resigned due to family, financial and career considerations, not because of any disagreements with the administration. Stahl took over in late May for Mylynn Tufte, who was not a doctor and resigned without explanation.

Finley GOP Rep. Bill Devlin said in an interview the bill he introduced had nothing to do with the turnover of the position.

“I’ve always felt the health officer should be a medical doctor,” he said.

The House Human Services Committee took no immediate action on the bill Monday. Devlin sits on the 14-member committee.

North Dakota Medical Association spokeswoman Donna Thronson told the committee her group does not appose the bill but wants it amended to include the physician who heads the agency must be “eligible” for a North Dakota medical license.