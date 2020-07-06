Bill draft proposes reserve fund for North Dakota Legacy Fund earnings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State lawmakers are eyeing a reserve fund for earnings of North Dakota's oil tax savings account so they can better budget and use the money.

The Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee is set to meet Wednesday morning to discuss a bill draft on the idea. It still needs proposed metrics written for appropriating the money. It would go to the 2021 Legislature if approved by the committee.

North Dakota voters in 2010 approved the Legacy Fund, which is derived from 30% of monthly oil and gas tax revenues. The $6.8 billion fund posted $455 million in earnings in the state's 2017-19 budget cycle. The 2019 Legislature considered many projects from state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Burgum that would have used the fund's money, but all were killed or funded in other ways. The committee formed to reach consensus on using the earnings.

So far the earnings have been used to balance state budgets and to backfill a shorted state school aid fund. The Legislature can use the fund's principal, but only 15% of it every two years, and only with at least a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.