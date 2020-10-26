Biden endorses Lenz for North Dakota governor

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed Dickinson-Killdeer veterinarian Shelley Lenz for governor.

The Democratic-NPL gubernatorial nominee on Sunday touted the former vice president's endorsement on social media.

"Dr. Shelley Lenz will fight to contain COVID-19," Biden said in a statement. "She will deliver real results for North Dakota's working families and support North Dakota's farmers and workers."

"I am honored to be endorsed by former VPJoe Biden! Energy &Food will always come from rural America -- that is why it is important for rural leaders to share our local knowledge with the President A Vision to evolve our ag & E sectors &to invest in rural communities &rural people," Lenz tweeted.

Lenz's running mate is Sharon-area farmer and former state representative Ben Vig. Democrats last won the governor's office in 1988.

President Donald Trump in June endorsed Republican Gov. Doug Burgum for a second term. Burgum is running with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

North Dakota last voted for a Democrat for president in 1964.

