Benedict City Council violated open meetings law

Wrigley sworn in (copy)

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme

The City Council in the McLean County town of Benedict violated the state's open meeting law, according to an opinion from Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The city prepared an agenda for the July 12, 2021, regular meeting but did not post notice of the meeting as required by law, Wrigley said.

City officials have already remedied the violation by printing in the local newspaper detailed minutes of the meeting, he said. The city must also provide a copy of the minutes at no charge to anyone who requests them.

