Beadle the apparent victor in North Dakota GOP treasurer race

Republican voters appear to have lifted Thomas Beadle over Dan Johnston in the race for treasurer nominee between the two state representatives.

With all 422 precincts reporting in Tuesday's primary, Beadle, of Fargo, had 52% to 47% for Johnston, of Kathryn. More than 96,700 people voted.

Beadle is a real estate broker and a business development manager for Super Studio who has served in the House since 2010. Johnston was first elected in 2016 and runs a small farm with his family.

Beadle appears to move on to November’s general election, though about 41,000 mail-in ballots had yet to be returned on Tuesday from about 196,000 sent out statewide, according to Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum. County canvassing boards meet Monday to certify election results.

With Republicans' state endorsing convention canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beadle and Johnston both proceeded to the June election to vie for their party's nomination from voters.

Treasurer is the only statewide race without an incumbent. Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, the state's longest-serving treasurer, didn't seek a fifth term.