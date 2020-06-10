Beadle the apparent victor in North Dakota GOP treasurer race

Republican voters appear to have lifted Thomas Beadle over Dan Johnston in the race for treasurer nominee between the two state representatives.
With all 422 precincts reporting in Tuesday's primary, Beadle, of Fargo, had 52% to 47% for Johnston, of Kathryn. More than 96,700 people voted.
Beadle is a real estate broker and a business development manager for Super Studio who has served in the House since 2010. Johnston was first elected in 2016 and runs a small farm with his family.
Beadle appears to move on to November’s general election, though about 41,000 mail-in ballots had yet to be returned on Tuesday from about 196,000 sent out statewide, according to Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum. County canvassing boards meet Monday to certify election results.
With Republicans' state endorsing convention canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beadle and Johnston both proceeded to the June election to vie for their party's nomination from voters.
Treasurer is the only statewide race without an incumbent. Republican Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, the state's longest-serving treasurer, didn't seek a fifth term.
Democrat Mark Haugen, who has had three unsuccessful legislative bids, faced no opposition on Tuesday and advances to November. A Democrat last won the treasurer's office in 2000. Republicans hold all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota, and control the Legislature.
The Republican treasurer's race drew attention for President Donald Trump's May 24 tweet endorsing Johnston, stemming from a nudge by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, a longtime Trump ally. Gov. Doug Burgum gave $25,000 to Beadle's campaign.
North Dakota's treasurer is custodian of the state's funds and heads a seven-person office, one of the smallest in state government. The treasurer also sits on a number of boards, including the State Canvassing Board, the State Historical Board and the Board of University and School Lands.
The next state treasurer takes office Jan. 1, at a salary of $110,582.
