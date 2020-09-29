 Skip to main content
Bank of North Dakota program receives $100 million Legacy Fund investment
Bank of North Dakota program receives $100 million Legacy Fund investment

050119-nws-bnd.jpg

The Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck is the only state-owned bank in the United States.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota's State Investment Board has approved investing $100 million of the state's oil tax savings in a Bank of North Dakota program.

The sum from the $7.2 billion Legacy Fund, which derives from 30% of North Dakota's monthly oil tax revenue, will be invested in the state-owned bank's Match Program, bringing the 27-year-old program's size to $400 million. The bank requested the increase.

“This increase in funding will provide greater access to capital for businesses looking to launch new manufacturing, processing and value-added businesses and important infrastructure in North Dakota, while also ensuring that more Legacy Fund dollars are being invested right here in North Dakota,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said in a statement. He chairs the 12-member board comprising other state officials.

No budget cuts expected as North Dakota state revenues ahead of forecast

The program's outstanding loans total $86 million, not including $102 million of pending loans and $375 million of "projects in pipeline requesting commitment."

The move represents the largest investment in North Dakota of the Legacy Fund, which is predominantly invested outside of the state, said Dave Hunter, executive director and chief investment officer of the state's Retirement and Investment Office. 

"Our managers choose the best investment opportunities in the world, and if those investment opportunities are here in North Dakota, then they invest here in North Dakota," he said.

The 2021 Legislature is expected to consider proposals that would use earnings of the Legacy Fund, which generated $455 million of earnings in the 2017-19 budget cycle. So far earnings have been used to balance state budgets and to backfill a shorted state school aid fund.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

