Bank of North Dakota program receives $100 million Legacy Fund investment

North Dakota's State Investment Board has approved investing $100 million of the state's oil tax savings in a Bank of North Dakota program.

The sum from the $7.2 billion Legacy Fund, which derives from 30% of North Dakota's monthly oil tax revenue, will be invested in the state-owned bank's Match Program, bringing the 27-year-old program's size to $400 million. The bank requested the increase.

“This increase in funding will provide greater access to capital for businesses looking to launch new manufacturing, processing and value-added businesses and important infrastructure in North Dakota, while also ensuring that more Legacy Fund dollars are being invested right here in North Dakota,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said in a statement. He chairs the 12-member board comprising other state officials.

The program's outstanding loans total $86 million, not including $102 million of pending loans and $375 million of "projects in pipeline requesting commitment."