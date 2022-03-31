Bakken to seek reelection as Bismarck mayor; touts budget, long-term planning

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken has announced a bid for reelection.

"After an in-depth conversation with and support of my wife, Wendy, I believe that I have more work to do for the residents and city of Bismarck," he said in a statement Thursday.

Bakken, a Grand Forks native, was elected in 2018, defeating incumbent Mike Seminary with 58% of the vote.

He said his focus, if reelected, will be continuing economic development, ensuring Bismarck is financially solvent in the future and working with the Legislature to help alleviate the city's water capacity and wastewater issues.

The mayor has touted the city's recent two-year budget plan and the Together 2045 long-term plan as accomplishments during his tenure. The latter plan will guide Bismarck's growth over the next 25 years.

Bakken voted in favor of two budgets that raised property taxes significantly in 2021 and 2022, in moves that city officials said would keep Bismarck financially stable.

He said he looks forward to developing the Missouri riverfront and potentially using the revenue to eliminate property taxes. The mayor said the riverfront development plans took a back seat during the coronavirus pandemic, but he's looking to get that project back on track. He added that he wants to encourage sustainable growth in the city.

He thinks the city's relationship with local legislators has improved during his administration, and he hopes those connections help the city access state funding for water infrastructure projects.

"Our Bismarck caucus had never been utilized because nobody had asked them," he said.

Bakken served on the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force during the coronavirus surge in the region in the latter half of 2020. The task force's goal was to reduce the two counties' positivity rate.

Throughout the surge, the mayor said that a mask mandate should come from Gov. Doug Burgum, and that any mandate without a punishment for noncompliance would not be effective. The city commission in October 2020 implemented a mask mandate with no penalties for those who did not comply. Bakken voted against it. The mandate is no longer in effect.

Bakken said that reflecting on his term, he wishes things did not have to be shut down because of COVID-19, but that the state constrained what the city could do. He praised the city's ability to serve residents during the pandemic.

Bakken attended the University of North Dakota and worked as a broadcaster for 40 years. He has also worked in consulting and logistics. He moved to Bismarck in 2011.

He is the director of business strategy with McGough Construction.

Mike Schmitz, a Bismarck certified public accountant, announced his candidacy for mayor in early December. He submitted enough signatures Monday to place him on the June 14 ballot.

Schmitz and Bakken are running for a four-year term. The mayor's 2022 salary is $28,806.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

