A push to stop wildlife officials from imposing big game baiting bans was shot down in the 2023 legislative session, and the state Game and Fish Department saw that defeat as a victory.

House Bill 1151 was proof to Department Director Jeb Williams that the time his agency spends on bills during the session is dictated more by substance than by quantity.

“You don’t need a lot of bills to take a lot of your time,” he said. “This is a good example.”

The department tracked 20 outdoors-related bills during the session that ended in late April; 12 of those bills became law.

Department officials fought against the bait ban bill, which would have stopped officials from banning the practice of baiting big game animals. The department says baiting congregates animals for extended periods and increases the spread of disease. Proponents said bait bans reduce hunting opportunities and success, especially for youth and physically challenged hunters.

Some legislators in the end “relied on science,” Williams said, while others thought the effort undermined the expertise of the department.

“Some (lawmakers) just felt, especially when we’re dealing with wildlife diseases, that they didn’t want to diminish the options available to us,” Williams said.

The department advocated for House Bill 1233, which allows hunters ages 11-13 to hunt during the regular deer gun season if they are unsuccessful during the antlerless white-tailed deer youth season. Opponents have voiced safety concerns about the move. But Williams said the youth season gave young hunters two weekends and a total of 9 ½ days to fill a tag, which he said doesn’t accommodate many youngsters’ busy schedules and can be hampered by a weather event.

“It’s an issue we heard a lot about at various meetings,” Williams said.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult.

Landowners who don't draw a landowner cow elk tag have another option if they've taken efforts to develop fish and wildlife habitat on their property. House Bill 1260 allows the department under certain circumstances to compensate a landowner with a cow tag. Discussion on the issue was "very clear that the department should not issue to landowners who are not allowing access to hunters," Williams said.

Other outdoors-related bills passed into law during the 2023 session include:

HB 1014 – Provides up to $15 million over the next two years for the Outdoor Heritage Fund overseen by the state Industrial Commission. The fund provides grants to support fish and wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation areas, farming and ranching stewardship practices, and access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Grants are available to state agencies, tribal governments, political subdivisions and nonprofit organizations. Money comes from oil and gas production tax revenue.

HB 1134 – Nonresident current North Dakota National Guard members are eligible to receive resident licenses, except lottery permits.

HB 1224 – Allows a dog handler to carry a handgun in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. The dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal and must have permission from the landowner or person authorized by the landowner before entering private land for the recovery of a big game animal.

HB 1366 – Allows a person engaged in barefoot skiing or surfing to wear a wet suit. A life preserver must be on board the towing vessel for a person barefoot skiing or surfing.

HB 1409 – A nonresident youth who is less than 16 years old may purchase a resident general game hunting license and may hunt small game and waterfowl, except swans and wild turkeys, during the entire regular small game and waterfowl seasons. The accompanying adult family member or legal guardian does not have to be licensed.

HB 1538 – Relates to fishing. Establishes an application fee of $75 for all tournaments, a conservation fee of an amount to be determined between the tournament sponsor and a representative of the fishing tournament (except for nonprofits), and post-contest reporting requirements. Game and Fish establishes a fishery conservation fund, and a surcharge of $5 on each nonresident fishing license. Effective April 1, 2024.

SB 2017 – Provides a budget of $107.6 million for Game and Fish for the next two-year budget period.

SB 2097 – Requires a political subdivision to notify the Game and Fish director, among others, before engaging in meetings with federal agencies to have any water body in the state designated a wild, scenic or recreational river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

SB 2297 – Certified Game and Fish volunteer instructors who have maintained active status in the state for 30 years are eligible to receive complimentary fishing and certain hunting licenses.

SB 2382 – Clarifies the motorboat numbering exemptions section of the North Dakota Century Code.