Audit of North Dakota's largest state agency yields mixed results

"We need to do everything we can to ensure the safety and well being of our most precious resource, our children,” Gallion said in a statement. “The fact that some of these are repetitive findings, meaning we continue to point them out to the agency, and they are not being addressed, is concerning."

Additionally, the department has fully or partially implemented 13 recommendations from the 2017 audit but hasn't implemented 13 recommendations, according to Gallion. Seven of the 2020 audit findings were prior recommendations from previous two-year audits.

Strebe said the department is working to improve the quality and consistency of its programs with a 2019 redesign of county social services into multicounty human service zones, as well as through its 10-person child welfare quality assurance team. The agency also is restructuring its child protective services model, and moving away from manual and paper processes.

He also noted the 2020 audit had fewer recommendations than the 2017 audit and that the department has worked on solving repetitive findings.

"We're trying to get really proactive versus being reactive," Strebe said Wednesday.