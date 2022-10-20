Audit finds errors in Burleigh County's handling of COVID aid; findings similar in other counties

Burleigh County has plans to correct errors made in handling federal coronavirus aid last year, findings pinpointed in a recent state audit.

The audit report lists 10 findings largely related to noncompliance with reporting and procurement requirements for the federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county spent about $976,000 of the funds. Errors included using money to cover expenses incurred before the period in which the funds could be applied, and lacking adequate supporting documentation for some transactions.

About five North Dakota counties as of last week had findings similar to Burleigh's, "a common theme" with the federal aid having been quickly doled out, and guidance lagging, according to Heath Erickson, the state's local government audit manager.

"I would say that's not going to be just for Burleigh County. I think other counties will have some similar findings," he said. Some counties have yet to be audited.

The federal government could contact Burleigh County to determine what to do in response to the findings, according to Senior Auditor Mike Schmitcke of the State Auditor's Office.

"It could be absolutely nothing, but it could be something else that the feds might require," he said.

Burleigh County has agreed with all the corrective action plans, such as correcting future reporting to the U.S. Treasury, laid out in a document to State Auditor Josh Gallion.

County Finance Director Robin Grenz told the Tribune she would reserve comment until she could present the audit to the Burleigh County Commission.

Gallion said his office will be looking at federal coronavirus aid for years to come, given that some aid is authorized out to 2026.

The Legislature in November 2021 decided how to spend nearly $1 billion of the state's Rescue Plan aid during a five-day special session. About $63 million of the aid was left unspent, available for the 2023 Legislature to allocate.

North Dakota also received $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid in 2020.