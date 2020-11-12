Attorneys set for governor's looming legal fight over Bismarck-area House seat

Stenehjem has cited his Oct. 13 opinion that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee could fill by appointment.

Burgum last week appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the seat, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”

The attorney general called the governor's appointment "inaccurate and untimely," citing his opinion and the general election vote yet to be certified by the State Canvassing Board. The board meets Friday afternoon to certify the results.

Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play in the fight, including Burgum's conflicts with Delzer and his one-time rivalry with Stenehjem in the 2016 gubernatorial primary, when Burgum handily defeated the attorney general for the party nomination from voters. Burgum won a second term this month with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz also stand by the attorney general's opinion and intend to follow the vacancy appointment process. The House has final say over the seating of its members.