Attorneys set for governor's looming legal fight over Bismarck-area House seat

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has appointed lawyers to represent Gov. Doug Burgum in a nearing lawsuit over a Bismarck-area state legislative seat won by a deceased candidate.
Stenehjem on Thursday appointed Vogel Law Firm attorneys Robert Pathroff, Megan Gordon and Nicholas Surma, all of Bismarck, as special assistant attorneys general to represent the governor.
Burgum had told the attorney general of likely legal action "seeking a declaration of the appropriate procedure to fill the vacancy" and preclude the secretary of state, the Legislature and District 8 Republicans. David Andahl, 55, of Baldwin, who died Oct. 5 from COVID-19, won the seat in the general election. District 8 is a swath north and east of Bismarck.
Andahl won about 36% of the vote. Fellow Republican House nominee Dave Nehring won 41%. They had defeated longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, in the June primary.
Delzer chairs the House Appropriations Committee and has tangled with Burgum over budget issues. Burgum gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, no lawsuit appeared to have yet been filed in North Dakota state district court or with the state Supreme Court regarding the District 8 seat.
The first-term governor and the state's longest-serving attorney general, both Republicans, disagree as to how to fill the House seat.
Stenehjem has cited his Oct. 13 opinion that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee could fill by appointment.
Burgum last week appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the seat, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.”
The attorney general called the governor's appointment "inaccurate and untimely," citing his opinion and the general election vote yet to be certified by the State Canvassing Board. The board meets Friday afternoon to certify the results.
Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play in the fight, including Burgum's conflicts with Delzer and his one-time rivalry with Stenehjem in the 2016 gubernatorial primary, when Burgum handily defeated the attorney general for the party nomination from voters. Burgum won a second term this month with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz also stand by the attorney general's opinion and intend to follow the vacancy appointment process. The House has final say over the seating of its members.
DeWitz said earlier this week the district party plans to proceed with an appointment. He is planning a meeting for later this month.
Pollert, the top House lawmaker, reiterated Tuesday that the vacancy is a legislative responsibility to fill.
