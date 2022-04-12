Armstrong won't seek new term amid alleged discrepancies with petitions

Longtime Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong is not seeking reelection as a state investigation unfolds into alleged discrepancies with signatures on his candidate filing petitions.

Candidates had to submit paperwork by 4 p.m. Monday to ensure a spot on the June ballot. That paperwork includes petitions with the valid signatures of at least 300 people.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said he was contacted by County Auditor Leo Vetter and State's Attorney Julie Lawyer after Vetter and County Elections Director Erika White uncovered irregularities with the signatures submitted by Armstrong.

Leben said that because Armstrong is a sitting commissioner, the petitions were turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday to avoid a conflict of interest for the sheriff's office.

Leben did not elaborate on what the alleged issues with the signatures are, citing the active investigation. Vetter, White and Lawyer also declined to comment on the nature of the discrepancies.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger referred an inquiry about the matter to Lawyer. She did not answer questions about potential penalties should the investigation find wrongdoing, or on the impact to Armstrong should the probe find nothing wrong with his petitions. She said the questions are "too speculative" pending a full investigation.

Armstrong said "I am not going to run" when asked by the Tribune about the alleged issues with the signatures. He did not elaborate.

Armstrong was elected to the board in 2018. He previously served as county commissioner from 2006 to 2014. On Saturday evening, Armstrong was in his neighborhood collecting signatures to place his name on the ballot.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.