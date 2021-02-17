Armstrong requests more remote accessibility for Burleigh County Commission

Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong on Wednesday spoke to his fellow commissioners about the need for more virtual accessibility at his first in-person meeting appearance in almost a year.
Commission Chairwoman Kathleen Jones told the Tribune earlier that she had received 15 to 20 calls from residents about Armstrong's in-person absence and had asked him to physically attend meetings. The chairwoman also said she planned to address the issue Wednesday, though that turned into a discussion about remote access.
Armstrong said he wanted to see the commission take a better approach to providing access to public meetings for commissioners, county staff and the public. He asked County Auditor Leo Vetter to look into ways to allow residents improved remote access to meetings.
"After a nearly year and counting living under the COVID crisis, we need to better accommodate and provide access for public meetings in the future," he said.
Dakota Media Access broadcasts local government meetings and has archives of past meetings on its website; the organization provides Zoom access if two or more people will be attending remotely.
Armstrong said if a county commissioner, staff member or resident cannot physically attend a meeting that they should be able to participate remotely.
"They should not be limited to a speakerphone, but have full access to screen share or offer other visual information," he said.
He also told the commission that the county should consider revamping its website.
Armstrong had not attended a regular commission meeting in person since March 16, 2020. He either called in to a phone in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building or attended via Zoom. He was at Wednesday's meeting in person and wore a mask for the duration.
When asked by a Tribune reporter why he attended Wednesday's meeting in person, Armstrong said he does not talk to the media.
"I think we should conduct all our business at the meeting, and you guys can come and cover it, but I have nothing else to say beyond what's at the meeting," he said.
Jones said after the meeting that she thought it went "fine," but that she didn't know if the county can afford to redesign its website.
"It was a good subject for him to bring up," she said. "He behaved himself. There were no outrageous remarks."
Jones previously told the Tribune that Armstrong had told her he could not attend meetings in person because of the COVID-19 policy of his employer, the state Workforce Safety & Insurance agency. Armstrong said the same in a Jan. 26 email he sent to Vetter and other county officials in which he provided a copy of health protocols for WSI facilities.
During a Dec. 21 meeting, Armstrong's microphone was on at one point, and background noise and conversation played. Jones at a Jan. 4 meeting said she had received calls about the December disruption, and she asked Armstrong to attend meetings in person.
Armstrong attempted to call in to the Feb. 1 meeting but texted Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer to say he was experiencing technical difficulties and could not hear. Dakota Media Access staff checked the phone earlier that day and found that it worked, but problems with technology can occur, Executive Director Mary Van Sickle told the Tribune.
Jones earlier said Armstrong was upset with her because she uses a personal email address instead of a county commission email address, and that Armstrong will not respond to her emails. She said she has trouble accessing emails to her government account because of IT issues. Commissioners are not required to use a government email address, but using a personal address for county business can leave that account open to inspection during open records requests, according to Lawyer.
