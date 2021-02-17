Armstrong requests more remote accessibility for Burleigh County Commission

"They should not be limited to a speakerphone, but have full access to screen share or offer other visual information," he said.

He also told the commission that the county should consider revamping its website.

Armstrong had not attended a regular commission meeting in person since March 16, 2020. He either called in to a phone in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building or attended via Zoom. He was at Wednesday's meeting in person and wore a mask for the duration.

When asked by a Tribune reporter why he attended Wednesday's meeting in person, Armstrong said he does not talk to the media.

"I think we should conduct all our business at the meeting, and you guys can come and cover it, but I have nothing else to say beyond what's at the meeting," he said.

Jones said after the meeting that she thought it went "fine," but that she didn't know if the county can afford to redesign its website.

"It was a good subject for him to bring up," she said. "He behaved himself. There were no outrageous remarks."