Armstrong faces first reelection test in North Dakota U.S. House race

"I've really tried to learn more, really tried to ask the right questions and really look towards what kind of policy solutions we can do to deal with that," Armstrong said.

He calls the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law "my favorite part of being in Congress" because of the bipartisanship he's observed.

Raknerud ran an unsuccessful bid for a Minot-area state House seat in 2018. He entered the congressional race in January, seeing "what I refer to as a reverse-funnel economy where wealth is exiting the working and middle class in this country and consolidating into the hands of very few, which has created a vicious cycle of more political power equals more wealth and more wealth equals more political power."

His priorities would be advocating for more investments in health care, child care and post-secondary education, "the bedrock areas of life," he said. He also would be "a champion for our farmers," seeing little relief distributed to small and medium farms.

Raknerud said he wouldn't be "a relentless cheerleader" for a Biden administration, but would be there "to hold them accountable and to advocate for these investments all the same."