After disputes with state auditor, North Dakota lawmakers offer bills

Heinert said he introduced the bill because "it comes back to the jury trial system."

"I looked at it that if we utilize the information and provide it to the public like it's been provided in the past, prior to a criminal complaint, and it gets advertised, it could affect the selection of a jury in the county where the charge could come," the former Burleigh County sheriff said.

Heinert said the Commerce audit is what drew his attention to the issue, given the audit's high-profile nature. The bill has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

The state auditor sees the bill as "really intended to try to protect the reputation of those who may need to have an additional review done."

He said he stands by the Commerce audit, "however, I also feel that the way the audit report and how it was done after the report was issued was very unfortunate, with the staff and the employees at the Commerce Department."

Gallion think the bill "enhances" the auditor's authority "by continuing to allow some of these reviews to be done."

"The goal is to hopefully protect the reputation of those involved so nobody is found innocent or guilty in the court of public opinion," he said.

