 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AARP North Dakota sponsoring debates

AARP North Dakota sponsoring debates

{{featured_button_text}}

AARP North Dakota is sponsoring debates among candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, North Dakota superintendent of public instruction and North Dakota governor.

All of the debates will be broadcast live on Prairie Public’s television and radio network, on its Facebook page, and streamed live at video.prairiepublic.org.

The schedule is:

U.S. House of Representatives: Kelly Armstrong (R), Steven Peterson (L) and Zach Raknerud (D), 7-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8.

Superintendent of public instruction: Kirsten Baesler and Brandt Dick, 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Governor: Doug Burgum (R), DuWayne Hendrickson (L), and Shelley Lenz (D), 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The debates can be seen online on Prairie Public's Facebook page and at www.youtube.com/PrairiePublic after the live television and radio broadcasts. The debates will rebroadcast on television  at 11 a.m. Nov. 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bis-Man Transit Changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News