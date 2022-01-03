3 appointed to Bismarck Civil Service Commission

The Bismarck City Commission has appointed Roger Krueger, Nicole Ralph and Jason Sutheimer to the Civil Service Commission.
Krueger is owner of Great Plains Benefits Group Inc./Great Plains Employment Advisors. Ralph is human resource officer for the state Transportation Department. Sutheimer is human resource director for Job Service North Dakota.
The commission works to ensure all city employees receive fair and equal treatment. Krueger will serve for three years, Ralph for two years and Sutheimer for one year.
