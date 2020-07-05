2021 Legislature might discuss North Dakota voter registration

More than 150,300 people requested ballots for the November election on their June applications. It's unclear how the November election will be fully administered. Thirty-three of North Dakota's 53 counties allow for voting by mail.

'I just think we can be better'

Those involved in elections on the local level say a cleanup of the central voter file would help.

Bottineau County Auditor Lisa Herbel, whose county shares an international border, has dealt before with ballot applications being sent to vacationing Canadians, foreign farm workers, dead people and former residents.

In 2018, she sent absentee ballot applications to active and inactive Bottineau County voters based on the central voter file, due to expected interest in a ballot measure to legalize marijuana.

One 2020 ballot application went to family of a man who died 20 years ago, she said.

"That's not ever a good thing to do to somebody," Herbel said. "That doesn't look good when it's hard enough losing somebody, but to get reminded like that, and I don't like that my name was on those envelopes, so I just think we can get better."