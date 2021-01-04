2021 Legislature convenes with new look amid pandemic

"I think overall it's a better deal, I really do," McDonald said of the upgrades. "It's just that you have to learn to work the system."

Preferences for in-person or remote testimony will mostly depend on the committee chair, Bjornson said. Appropriation committees might want state agency heads to appear in-person, where policy bills might be better suited for remote testimony, he said. Committee rooms also will have limited seating spaced out due to social distancing, he added.

"We're trying to do what we can to accommodate as many people as possible, but it's certainly not possible to have as large of crowds as we've had in the past," Bjornson said.

The future of accepting remote testimony by videoconference will be up to legislative leaders in the 2021-22 interim, he said. Wardner thinks the 2021 Legislature will be "the beginning of this type of thing."

McDonald sees benefits with the upgrades, but also more preparations for people wishing to testify, and he has questions about how in-person testimony will work, given limited seating.

"It's going to be different, but everything else is different during the pandemic, so I guess this is, too," he said.

Masks and meetings