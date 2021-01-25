$20 fine dropped from North Dakota House committee room door sign; livestreaming still encouraged

A new sign greets visitors at the House Human Services Committee room in the state Capitol, without a warning of a $20 fine for non-testimony attendance.

Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who chairs the committee, put a sign on the door of the Pioneer Room of the Judicial Wing earlier this month telling visitors, "Only people wanting to testify allowed in the room. Violators will be fined $20."

He said he made the sign to get people's attention about social distancing protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. He prefers people who wish to observe meetings watch them online, at video.legis.nd.gov. Legislative leaders last year ramped up livestreaming and remote technology with $2.64 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, visited with Weisz on Thursday about the sign, which Weisz has acknowledged was not enforceable. Pollert said he told Weisz that he needs to allow people in the room as long as they are wearing a face mask and are socially distanced. Committee chairmen decide how to run their meetings.

Legislative Council, lawmakers' nonpartisan research agency, has written a new sign, which reads: