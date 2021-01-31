2 West Fargo lawmakers bring most bills in 2021 Legislature

A state senator and a representative both from West Fargo are each the most prolific for bills in their respective chamber of the Legislature.

Lee, who chairs the Senate Human Services Committee, said she strives to be supportive of human services issues and constituents' concerns. Most of her bills relate to human services topics.

"I can't say I'm not going to do it if I think it's something that has value to a certain number of people," said Lee, who has presented bills to her own committee.

Days can be long; she started Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and planned to shut down her computer about 9:30 p.m.

Koppelman, who sits on the House Finance and Taxation Committee and the House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee, said "many complex issues" have come forward in the 2021 Legislature, many of which he said he studied during the 2019-20 interim.