Morton County Commissioner Ron Leingang has been absent from commission meetings since May due to health issues but is aiming to return soon.

Leingang’s absence was first discussed at a commission meeting in July following the approval of the county preliminary budget. Commissioners advised county staff to redirect portfolio questions and business to them instead of Leingang.

Leingang told the Tribune health problems kept him away but he hopes to be back at meetings “towards the end of the month.” The St. Anthony farmer did not specify the nature of the health issues.

“Other commissioners stepped up to the plate to help and they did an excellent job,” he said.

Morton County staff worked on reassigning his portfolios during his leave of absence, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Bent.

His portfolio includes Roads and Bridges, Finance and Taxation, Weed Board, Personnel, Superintendent of Schools and Council on Aging.

Bent did not discuss details of Leingang's absence, citing the medical privacy Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“We have a strong commission who is willing to pitch in and lend a hand to any need within Leingang’s portfolios,” Bent said. “Leingang is missed within the county and we look forward to his future return.”

Leingang was first elected to the commission in 2012 and is eligible for reelection in 2024.