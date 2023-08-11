Morton County's preliminary 2024 budget includes a reduction of at least five mills, but county property taxes might still go up for many residents due to valuation increases.

The preliminary budget of $34.4 million is up from this year's budget of just over $32 million. The general fund, funded partially by property taxes, has a budget of $13.2 million. This year's general fund was $12.9 million.

Property taxes would see a reduction of 5.1 mills, but bills may still go up as valuations have increased as a whole. Mills are used to calculate property tax.

Taxable valuations increased an average of 9.9% in the county, with some properties seeing increases upwards of 20%.

“I looked at a house outside of the city of Mandan -- the value increased by 24%. They would see a 19% increase on county taxes,” County Auditor Dawn Rhone said.

The County Commission approved the preliminary budget last month. The commission at a previous meeting recommended a pay increase of $2,000 and an additional 1% contribution to retirement plans for all county employees -- a roughly 3% increase in the county's payroll.

The commission is allowed to lower the mill levy or move items around prior to passing the final budget. Commissioners are not allowed to increase mills after the passage of the preliminary budget, according to Rhone.

Estimated tax statements will be sent to county residents at the end of August, and a public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for Sep. 26 before the commission votes on final approval.