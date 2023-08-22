Burleigh County Commission Chair Becky Matthews has stepped down as chair, citing health issues, though she will continue serving on the board.

She announced her decision on Monday night at the end of a regularly scheduled commission meeting. She did not elaborate on what type of health issues she faces.

A new chair and vice chair will be chosen at the next regularly scheduled commission meeting, on Sept. 6. Commissioner Brian Bitner is the current vice chair.

“I’m having some health changes," Matthews said at Monday's meeting. "I will still be staying on the commission, but the role of chair is a little more than I can do right now."

She was elected to a four-year term on the commission in November 2020 and has served as chair since December 2022. She's eligible to seek reelection to the commission next year.

The other commissioners are Wayne Munson, Steve Schwab and Jerry Woodcox. The commission meets twice a month overseeing county business and a budget of about $71 million.